American Airlines Group profit declines in 3Q2017

American Airlines Group reported (26-Oct-2017) financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD10,878 million, +2.7% year-on-year;
- Passenger: USD9377 million, +2.5%;
- Cargo: USD200 million, +17.0%;
- Total operating costs: USD9646 million, +5.3%;
- Labour: USD2995 million, +8.0%;
- Fuel: USD1570 million, +12.7%;
- Operating profit: USD1232 million, -13.9%;
- Net profit: USD624 million, -15.3%;
- Passenger numbers: 51.4 million, -0.8%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.8%, -0.5ppt;
- Yield: USD15.51 cents, +1.6%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD12.84 cents, +0.9%;
- Total revenue per ASM: USD14.89 cents, +1.1%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD12.84 cents, +0.9%;
- Cost per ASM excl special items and fuel: USD10.43 cents, +4.5%;
- Cargo yield: USD27.89 cents, -1.9%;
- Total assets: USD52,401 million;
- Cash: USD340 million;
- Total liabilities: USD48,453 million. [more - original PR]