27-Oct-2017 1:01 PM

American Airlines Group profit declines in 3Q2017

American Airlines Group reported (26-Oct-2017) financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Total operating revenue: USD10,878 million, +2.7% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: USD9377 million, +2.5%;
    • Cargo: USD200 million, +17.0%;
  • Total operating costs: USD9646 million, +5.3%;
    • Labour: USD2995 million, +8.0%;
    • Fuel: USD1570 million, +12.7%;
  • Operating profit: USD1232 million, -13.9%;
  • Net profit: USD624 million, -15.3%;
  • Passenger numbers: 51.4 million, -0.8%;
  • Passenger load factor: 82.8%, -0.5ppt;
  • Yield: USD15.51 cents, +1.6%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD12.84 cents, +0.9%;
  • Total revenue per ASM: USD14.89 cents, +1.1%;
  • Operating cost per ASM: USD12.84 cents, +0.9%;
  • Cost per ASM excl special items and fuel: USD10.43 cents, +4.5%;
  • Cargo yield: USD27.89 cents, -1.9%;
  • Total assets: USD52,401 million;
  • Cash: USD340 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD48,453 million. [more - original PR]

