29-Apr-2019 12:51 PM

American Airlines Group posts 10th consecutive quarter of TRASM growth

American Airlines Group reported (26-Apr-2019) the following revenue performances in 1Q2019:

  • Passenger demand: +1.8% year-on-year, USD10.6 billion;
  • PRASM: +0.6%, USD14.49. Driven by record passenger load factor of 82.2%;
  • Cargo revenue: -4.0%, USD218 million. Partly due to 9.1% decrease in cargo ton miles;
  • Other: +1.9%, USD708 million. Driven by higher loyalty revenue;
  • TRASM: +0.5%, USD15.87. Driven by 1.3% increase in ASMs. This is American Airlines' 10th consecutive quarter of TRASM growth. [more - original PR]

