29-Jan-2021 4:42 PM

American Airlines Group pax down 55.7% in 2020

American Airlines Group Inc reported (28-Jan-2021) the following traffic highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2020:
    • Passengers: 23.6 million, -56.1% year-on-year;
      • Mainline: 15.7 million, -59.4%;
      • Regional: 7.9 million, -47.6%;
    • Revenue passenger miles: -63.8%;
    • Passenger load factor: 64.1%, -19.7pp;
    • Cargo traffic (RFTMs): -27.5%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2020:
    • Passengers: 95.3 million, -55.7%;
      • Mainline: 65.8 million, -57.8%;
      • Regional: 29.6 million, -50.2%;
    • Revenue passenger miles: -61.9%;
    • Passenger load factor: 64.1%, -20.5pp;
    • Cargo traffic: -44.4%. [more - original PR]

