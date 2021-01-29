29-Jan-2021 4:42 PM
American Airlines Group pax down 55.7% in 2020
American Airlines Group Inc reported (28-Jan-2021) the following traffic highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2020:
- Passengers: 23.6 million, -56.1% year-on-year;
- Mainline: 15.7 million, -59.4%;
- Regional: 7.9 million, -47.6%;
- Revenue passenger miles: -63.8%;
- Domestic: -55.7%;
- International: -81.7%;
- Latin America: -59.1%;
- Asia Pacific: -95.4%;
- Europe: -96.5%;
- Passenger load factor: 64.1%, -19.7pp;
- Domestic: 67.9%, -16.2pp;
- International: 49.6%, -33.6pp;
- Latin America: 62.5%, -22.9pp;
- Asia Pacific: 22.9%, -59.9pp;
- Europe: 19.4%, -62.1pp;
- Cargo traffic (RFTMs): -27.5%;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2020:
- Passengers: 95.3 million, -55.7%;
- Mainline: 65.8 million, -57.8%;
- Regional: 29.6 million, -50.2%;
- Revenue passenger miles: -61.9%;
- Domestic: -54.8%;
- International: -76.5%;
- Latin America: -63.2%;
- Europe: -85.4%;
- Asia Pacific: -83.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 64.1%, -20.5pp;
- Domestic: 65.0%, -20.4pp;
- International: 60.8%, -22.3pp;
- Latin America: 70.1%, -14.6pp;
- Asia Pacific: 54.8%, -29.4pp;
- Europe: 48.6%, -32.7pp;
- Cargo traffic: -44.4%. [more - original PR]
