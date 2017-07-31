American Airlines Group outlines guidance for 3Q2017, FY2017

American Airlines Group confirmed (28-Jul-2017) it expects 3Q2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to increase approximately 0.5% to 2.5 % year-on-year, and its pre-tax margin to increase between 10% and 12% in 3Q2017. Consolidated CASM is expected to increase 5% in 2017, while 3Q2017 consolidated CASM is expected to increase 5% year-on-year primarily due to salary and benefit increases, higher revenue-related expenses, higher depreciation and amortisation resulting from increased capex, and maintenance timing. 2017 total system capacity is expected to be increase approximately 1.5% year-on-year. FY2017 domestic capacity is expected to be approximately flat year-on-year, while international capacity is expected to be up approximately 4% year-on-year. [more - original PR]