American Airlines Group operating profit decline by double digits in 4Q and CY2017

American Airlines Group reported (26-Jan-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD10,600 million, +8.3% year-on-year;
- Mainline passenger: USD7257 million, +8.0%;
- Regional passenger: USD1762 million, +8.1%;
- Cargo: USD232 million, +19.7%;
- Total operating costs: USD9910 million, +9.8%;
- Labour: USD2993 million, +7.0%;
- Fuel: USD1646 million, +23.3%;
- Operating profit: USD690 million, -10.0%;
- Net profit: USD258 million, -10.9%;
- Passengers: 50.0 million, +4.3%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.1%, +0.7ppt;
- Yield: USD 16.30 cents, +4.4%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 13.39 cents, +5.4%;
- Total revenue per ASM: USD 15.74 cents, +5.6%;
- Cargo yield: USD 30.91 cents, +6.7%;
- Cost per ASM: USD 14.71 cents, +7.1%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel and special items: USD 11.25 cents, +3.8%;
- Total operating revenue: USD10,600 million, +8.3% year-on-year;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD42,207 million, +5.0%;
- Mainline passenger: USD29,238 million, +4.8%;
- Regional passenger: USD6895 million, +3.4%;
- Cargo: USD800 million, +14.35;
- Total operating costs: USD38,149 million, +9.3%;
- Labour: USD11,816 million, +8.5%;
- Fuel: USD6128 million, +20.8%;
- Operating profit: USD4058 million, -23.2%;
- Net profit: USD1919 million, -28.3%;
- Passengers: 199.6 million, +0.5;
- Passenger load factor: 81.9%, +0.2ppt;
- Yield: USD 15.96 cents, +3.2%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 13.07 cents, +3.3%;
- Total revenue per ASM: USD 15.27 cents, +3.9%;
- Cargo yield: USD 28.70 cents, -0.7%;
- Cost per ASM: USD 13.80 cents, +8.1%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel and special items: USD 10.82 cents, +5.6%;
- Total assets: USD51,396 million;
- Cash: USD295 million;
- Total liabilities: USD47,470 million. [more - original PR]
- Total operating revenue: USD42,207 million, +5.0%;