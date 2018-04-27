27-Apr-2018 1:15 PM
American Airlines Group operating profit almost halved in 1Q2018
American Airlines Group reported (26-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD10,401 million, +5.9% year-on-year;
- Passenger: USD9480 million, +5.4%;
- Cargo: USD227 million, +18.8%;
- Total operating costs: USD9970 million, +9.8%;
- Labour: USD3017 million, +5.5%;
- Fuel: USD1763 million, +25.8%;
- Operating profit: USD431 million, -41.4%;
- Net profit: USD186 million, -45.2%;
- Passengers: 47.6 million, +2.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 80.4%, +1.2ppt;
- Yield: USD 17.90 cents, +1.5%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 14.40 cents, +3.0%;
- Total revenue per ASM: USD 15.80 cents, +3.5%;
- Cargo yield: USD 33.03 cents, +7.1%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 15.15 cents, +7.3%;
- Cost per ASM excl special items and fuel: USD 11.57 cents, +2.8%;
- Total assets: USD53,280 million;
- Cash: USD297 million;
- Total liabilities: USD54,298 million. [more - original PR]