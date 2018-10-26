Become a CAPA Member
26-Oct-2018 12:31 PM

American Airlines Group net profit down nearly 50% in 3Q2018

American Airlines Group reported (25-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

  • Total operating revenue: USD11,559 million, +5.4% year-on-year;
    • Passenger: USD10,561 million, +4.6%;
    • Cargo: USD260 million, +16.4%;
  • Total operating costs: USD10,910 million, +12.4%;
    • Labour: USD3129 million, +3.3%;
    • Fuel: USD2234 million, +42.3%;
  • Operating profit: USD649 million, -48.4%;
  • Net profit: USD341 million, -48.4%;
  • Passengers: 52.6 million, +2.2%;
  • Passenger load factor: 82.4%, -0.4ppt;
  • Yield: USD 17.07 cents, +2.2%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 14.07 cents, +1.8%;
  • Total revenue per ASM: USD 15.40 cents, +2.6%;
  • Cargo yield: USD 34.98 cents, +12.1%;
  • Operating cost per ASM: USD 14.54 cents, +9.4%;
  • Cost per ASM excl special items and fuel: USD 10.60 cents, +0.8%;
  • Total assets: USD52,635 million;
  • Cash: USD303 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD53,203 million. [more - original PR][more - original PR - 10Q]

