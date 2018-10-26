26-Oct-2018 12:31 PM
American Airlines Group net profit down nearly 50% in 3Q2018
American Airlines Group reported (25-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD11,559 million, +5.4% year-on-year;
- Passenger: USD10,561 million, +4.6%;
- Cargo: USD260 million, +16.4%;
- Total operating costs: USD10,910 million, +12.4%;
- Labour: USD3129 million, +3.3%;
- Fuel: USD2234 million, +42.3%;
- Operating profit: USD649 million, -48.4%;
- Net profit: USD341 million, -48.4%;
- Passengers: 52.6 million, +2.2%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.4%, -0.4ppt;
- Yield: USD 17.07 cents, +2.2%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 14.07 cents, +1.8%;
- Total revenue per ASM: USD 15.40 cents, +2.6%;
- Cargo yield: USD 34.98 cents, +12.1%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 14.54 cents, +9.4%;
- Cost per ASM excl special items and fuel: USD 10.60 cents, +0.8%;
- Total assets: USD52,635 million;
- Cash: USD303 million;
- Total liabilities: USD53,203 million. [more - original PR][more - original PR - 10Q]