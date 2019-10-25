American Airlines Group estimates 737 MAX grounding will negatively impact FY2019 income by USD540m

American Airlines Group estimated (24-Oct-2019) its pre tax income was negatively impacted by approximately USD140 million in 3Q2019, due to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding. The carrier cancelled 9475 frequencies during this period, and of its 76 MAX aircraft on order, five were scheduled for delivery in 3Q2019. American now estimates the 737 MAX grounding will negatively impact its FY2019 pre tax income by approximately USD540 million. [more - original PR]