American Airlines Group cancels 1200 frequencies due to 737 MAX fleet grounding in 1Q2019

American Airlines Group reported (26-Apr-2019) it cancelled 1200 frequencies in 1Q2019 due to the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet, and another 940 due to the unplanned removal of 14 737-800 aircraft from its fleet for remediation work. Grounded aircraft and related cancellations are expected to impact pre tax income by approximately USD80 million. The financial impact of these groundings are disproportionate as the majority of the revenue from these cancellations is lost while the majority of costs still remain. The airline also took delivery of 15 aircraft in 1Q2019, including its first two A321neos. [more - original PR]