American Airlines reports USD75m impact from three hurricanes in 3Q2017

American Airlines advised (10-Oct-2017) its operations were affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria during 3Q2017, causing approximately 8000 flight cancellations and a net negative impact to pre-tax earnings of approximately USD75 million. American now expects TRASM to increase 0.5% to 1.5% year-on-year in 3Q2017, due to stronger than anticipated yield performance, and a pre-tax margin of approximately 9.0 to 11% compared to previous guidance of 8.5% to 10.5%. The carrier continues to expect that 4Q2017 TRASM growth vs 2016 will exceed 3Q2017 growth. Consolidated CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected to increase 5.5% in 2017, due primarily to lower planned capacity. [more - original PR]