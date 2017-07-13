American Airlines: Qatar Airways refiled notification on proposed investment

American Airlines Group advised (12-Jul-2017) Qatar Airways withdrew its notification under the Hart Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and refiled a new notification on 10-Jul-2017. American reiterated Qatar Airways' proposed investment was not solicited and would in no way change its board composition, governance, management or strategic direction. American added it also does not alter its conviction on the need to enforce the open skies agreements with the UAE and Qatar. [more - original PR]