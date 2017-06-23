American Airlines responds to Qatar Airways' proposed and 'unsolicited' investment

American Airlines confirmed (22-Jun-2017) it received an "unsolicited" notice from Qatar Airways regarding its intention to make a significant investment in American. According to the notice, Qatar Airways intends to purchase at least USD808 million in stock through the open market, with an interest in acquiring approximately a 10% stake. American advised companies are prohibited from acquiring 4.75% or more of its outstanding stock without board approval, and the board has not yet received any such request. American reiterated the proposed investment was "not solicited" and would in "no way" change its board composition, management or strategic direction. American concluded: "It also does not alter American Airlines’ conviction on the need to enforce the Open Skies agreements with the United Arab Emirates and the nation of Qatar and ensure fair competition with Gulf carriers, including Qatar Airways. American Airlines continues to believe that the President and his administration will stand up to foreign governments to end massive carrier subsidies that threaten the US aviation industry and that threaten American jobs". [more - original PR]