American Airlines: First A321neo commences operations on Phoenix-Orlando service

American Airlines announced (02-Apr-2019) its first A321neo out of 100 on order from Airbus commenced operations on Phoenix-Orlando service. The aircraft has 196 seats and features free wireless IFE and a power port at every seat. American Airlines VP of marketing Janelle Anderson noted the airline "worked closely" with Airbus to develop the cabin configuration which includes Airbus XL overhead bins. The airline plans to launch other routes once it receives additional A321neos in 2019. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]