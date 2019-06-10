Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Jun-2019 8:09 AM

American Airlines extends grounding of 737 MAX fleet until 03-Sep-2019

American Airlines announced (09-Jun-2019) plans to extend the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet until 03-Sep-2019. The airline noted it remains confident the software update and additional training for the 737 MAX will be implemented and soon lead to recertification of the aircraft type. Additionally, the carrier noted it has been in continuous contact with the US FAA, US Department of Transportation, National Transportation Safety Board and other regulatory authorities and is pleased with progress being made. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More