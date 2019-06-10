10-Jun-2019 8:09 AM
American Airlines extends grounding of 737 MAX fleet until 03-Sep-2019
American Airlines announced (09-Jun-2019) plans to extend the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet until 03-Sep-2019. The airline noted it remains confident the software update and additional training for the 737 MAX will be implemented and soon lead to recertification of the aircraft type. Additionally, the carrier noted it has been in continuous contact with the US FAA, US Department of Transportation, National Transportation Safety Board and other regulatory authorities and is pleased with progress being made. [more - original PR]