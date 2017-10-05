American Airlines experiencing 'a really interesting time' in its business: CEO

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker stated (04-Oct-2017) the carrier is a "really interesting time in our business". He said that while there is still "some of the shakeout going on", American is now in a position to "really do a great job of taking care of our customers" and team members. He added: "And that's really exciting. I'm looking forward to being here in a few years and talking to you about the things that we've changed and how much better it is. Because I know it's going to happen". [more - original PR]