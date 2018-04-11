Loading
American Airlines expects pretax margin of up to 5% in 1Q2018

American Airlines stated (10-Apr-2018) it expects 1Q2018 total revenue per available seat mile to increase approximately 3% to 4% year-on-year, versus its previous guidance of up approximately 2.0% to 4.0%. The carrier expects to pay an average of between USD2.08 and USD2.13 per gallon of consolidated jet fuel. Consolidated CASM is projected to increase 3% year-on-year, due primarily to salary and benefit increases, higher revenue-related expenses, increased rent and landing fees, and higher depreciation and amortisation resulting from increased capex. Pretax margin is expected to be 4% to 5% in 1Q2018. [more - original PR]

