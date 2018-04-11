American Airlines expects 2018 total system capacity to be up 2.5%

American Airlines stated (10-Apr-2018) 2018 total system capacity is expected to be up 2.5% on a schedule-over-schedule basis, with actual capacity growth to be slightly higher due to the year-on-year impact of the Sep-2017 hurricanes. Growth is driven by utilisation (~2.0ppts), expected completion factor (~0.5ppts) and increased gauge (~0.5ppts). Domestic capacity is expected to be up approximately 3% year-on-year, while international capacity is expected to be up approximately 2.5%. [more - original PR]