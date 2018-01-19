Loading
19-Jan-2018 9:33 AM

American Airlines to introduce 52 routes across domestic and international network in 2018

American Airlines announced (18-Jan-2018) plans to introduce 52 routes across its domestic and international network as part of its 2018 schedule, "delivering on its promise to provide customers the largest and best network". The carrier will operate service to Budapest, Prague and Reykjavik from summer 2018, with plans to sell more than 40 new routes from its nine hubs including seven from Philadelphia and eight from Dallas Fort Worth. The carrier will open reservations on the following routes on 22-Jan-2018 for travel beginning 07-Jun-2018:

