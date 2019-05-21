American Airlines, Dallas Fort Worth Airport to invest up to USD3.5bn in terminal improvements

American Airlines and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport announced (20-May-2019) the airport plans to invest USD3 billion to USD3.5 billion in terminal improvements, including the development of a sixth terminal, construction of terminal F and modifications to terminal C. The design of terminal F will commence immediately, with the airline and airport to consider multiple layout options. Details will be finalised as part of a new airline lease agreement for the airport, which is being negotiated. The investment is expected to be financed through bonds and repaid through airline rates and charges during the life of the bonds. Renovations to terminal C include redesigned check in areas, larger security checkpoints and concessions spaces and improved lighting and flooring. A site south of terminal D has provided flexibility for phasing in the number of gates for terminal F, with up to 24 gates expected to be available as demand for additional facilities is warranted. [more - original PR]