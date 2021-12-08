American Airlines CEO to retire in Mar-2022, president announced as successor

American Airlines announced (07-Dec-2021) CEO Doug Parker will retire effective 31-Mar-2022. He will continue to serve as chairman of the board of directors. The carrier also announced American Airlines president Robert Isom as Mr Parker's successor. Mr Isom will join the airline's board of directors upon becoming CEO. Serving as president since 2016, Mr Isom brings over 30 years of industry experience to the role. [more - original PR]