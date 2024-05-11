American Airlines cargo business 'really strong' in South America

American Airlines director South America operations and strategic partnerships Gonzalo Schames, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (10-May-2024) "The cargo business is really important in the region, we have a lot of cargo-only aircraft coming to the region with huge competition. Demand is still strong, even though cargo demand is down compared to previous years due to more competitors in the market". Mr Schames added: "Business is really strong, especially in Chile, Argentina and Brazil".