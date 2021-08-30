Become a CAPA Member
30-Aug-2021 3:46 PM

American Airlines, British Airways, Iberia and IAG discuss international travel

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, via his official LinkedIn account, reported (29-Aug-2021) he met with British Airways CEO Sean Doyle, Iberia CCO Maria Jesus Lopez Solas and International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Luis Gallego to discuss the resumption of international travel. Mr Parker said: "There is enormous pent up demand for international travel. We spent our time together ensuring that when our customers do return, we are prepared to welcome them back with a comprehensive schedule". 

