American Airlines announces USD200m definitive investment agreement with GOL
American Airlines and GOL announced (07-Feb-2022) a definitive investment agreement, under which American Airlines will invest USD200 million into GOL, in exchange for 22.2 million newly issued preferred shares, increasing American's stake in GOL to 5.2%. The agreement also involves the airlines forming an exclusive codesharing partnership, combining American's 30 US destinations with GOL's network of over 34 South American destinations. AAdvantage and SMILES loyalty programme members will gain access to status benefits on both airlines, including priority check-in and boarding, lounge access, and preferred seats. The airlines are also expected to create a joint loyalty programme offering under their commercial agreement. Closing of the agreement is subject to antitrust approval in the US and Brazil. [more - original PR] [more - original PR]