11-Nov-2019 8:48 AM
American Airlines and Royal Air Maroc apply to US DoT to codeshare
US Department of Transportation (DoT) received (08-Nov-2019) a joint application from American Airlines and Royal Air Maroc, requesting the following authority:
- American Airlines: Blanket statement of authorisation to display the Royal Air Maroc 'AT' designator code on frequencies operated by American Airlines from points behind the US, via the US and intermediate points, to a point or points in Morocco and beyond. The carrier also requests its third country codesharing exemption be amended to add Royal Air Maroc to the list of foreign carriers with which its has codeshare authorisations, and to permit American Airlines to display its 'AA' designator code on frequencies operated by Royal Air Maroc;
- Royal Air Maroc: Blanket statement of authorisation to display the American Airlines 'AA' designator on frequencies operated by Royal Air Maroc from points behind Morocco, via Morocco and intermediate points, to a point or points in the US and beyond. The carrier also requests exemption authority to provide foreign scheduled passenger and cargo service from points behind Morocco, via Morocco and intermediate points, to points in the US and beyond. [more - original PR]