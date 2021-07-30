Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Jul-2021 12:02 PM

American Airlines and JetSMART sign letter of intent to form codeshare agreement, ownership stake

American Airlines (AA) and JetSMART signed (29-Jul-2021) a letter of intent to form a codeshare agreement, including the following proposals:

JetSMART CEO Estuardo Ortiz described the value proposition as "compelling". All intended investments and agreements are subject to definitive documentation and governmental regulatory approvals. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More