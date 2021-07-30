American Airlines and JetSMART sign letter of intent to form codeshare agreement, ownership stake

American Airlines (AA) and JetSMART signed (29-Jul-2021) a letter of intent to form a codeshare agreement, including the following proposals:

American Airlines will acquire a minority ownership stake in JetSMART;

AA and Indigo Partners will commit to provide additional capital to fund future opportunities in the Latin American region;

Customers will be able to earn and redeem AAdvantage miles on JetSMART services.

JetSMART CEO Estuardo Ortiz described the value proposition as "compelling". All intended investments and agreements are subject to definitive documentation and governmental regulatory approvals. [more - original PR]