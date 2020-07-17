American Airlines and JetBlue Airways announce strategic partnership, 'the best of both worlds'

American Airlines and JetBlue Airways announced (16-Jul-2020) a strategic partnership to integrate networks and establish a new codeshare relationship, as follows:

New and expanded service: American to launch services from New York JFK to Tel Aviv and Athens from summer 2021, and resume daily seasonal service to Rio de Janeiro from winter 2021. JetBlue will accelerate growth in key cities, such as New York, with expanded service at New York LaGuardia and New York Newark and an increased presence at New York JFK. JetBlue will also optimise services to strategic markets on the east and west coasts, and in the southeast;

Choice and loyalty benefits: JetBlue and American to operate reciprocal codeshare services, offering passengers new options, competitive fares and nonstop access to more domestic and international destinations. American will complement JetBlue's service with new international services, and JetBlue will gain further connectivity to more US destinations, a broader network and an improved frequent flyer proposition. Both JetBlue and American loyalty members will be provided with new benefits while the carriers evaluate additional premium experiences;

More seamless experience: Passengers will be able to book a single itinerary on either carrier's website, and will receive convenient connections and an improved ground experience.

JetBlue will continue with plans to offer service to London in 2021, and both carriers will offer passengers more options on trans continental services from New York to the west coast, as well as more service and capacity at Boston;

To offer a more premium experience, American intends to operate more dual class regional aircraft with first class, effective 2021;

The partnership is expected to facilitate the addition of new long haul markets in Europe, Africa, India and South America by American Airlines, once the COVID-19 pandemic has ended;

The alliance and other arrangements remain subject to governmental review, and JetBlue will not join oneworld or the American/IAG Atlantic joint business agreement.

JetBlue Airways president and COO Joanna Geraghty stated: "This partnership with American is the next step in our plan to accelerate our coronavirus recovery, get our crewmembers and our aircraft flying again, and fuel JetBlue's growth into the future". American Airlines chief revenue officer Vasu Raja stated: "Leisure travel is important to our customers, and JetBlue's network paired with their award-winning service, are the perfect fit", adding: "Together, we can give our customers the best of both worlds". [more - original PR]