16-Sep-2021 5:35 AM
American Airlines and Gol expand exclusive codeshare agreement
American Airlines and Gol expanded (15-Sep-2021) their exclusive codeshare agreement over a three year period. Details include:
- The completion of the agreement and equity investment is subject to conditions, including the execution and delivery of definitive documentation and other customary closing conditions;
- GOL's Smiles and American's AAdvantage loyalty programmes will be partners, with enhanced benefits coming in early 2022. This will include access for loyalty members to several benefits such as priority check in, priority security, priority boarding, a larger checked baggage allowance, lounge access and preferred seats on both carriers. Customers may earn and redeem frequent flyer miles on both airlines;
- Enables customers to purchase connecting flights on both airlines using one reservation;
- American will invest USD200 million in 22.2 million newly issued preferred shares of GOL in a capital increase, for a 5.2% participation in the company's economic interest at a price of USD9.00 per preferred share. [more - original PR]