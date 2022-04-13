American Airlines and Expedia expand partnership to feature NDC content on Expedia Group sites

American Airlines and Expedia Group expanded (12-Apr-2022) their partnership to feature the carrier's new distribution capability (NDC) content on all Expedia Group sites. The integration enables travellers to further customise itineraries and choose elevated fare offers including Main Plus tickets. The addition of North American points of sale builds on the partnership between the companies on selected European points of sale. Expedia Group is American Airlines' largest third party agency. [more - original PR]