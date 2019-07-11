America Airlines: 7800 services cancelled in 2Q2019 due to 737 MAX grounding

American Airlines reported (10-Jul-2019) it cancelled approximately 7800 services in 2Q2019, due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX. The carrier expects the grounding to negatively impact its pre tax income by approximately USD185 million. American Airlines also reported a significant number of cancellations and delays due to an "illegal work slowdown" on the part of Transport Workers Union of America, AFL–CIO, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and the Airline Mechanic and Related Employee Association. [more - original PR]