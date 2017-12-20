Amedeo completes management buyout of majority shareholder Pine Brook

Amedeo completed (19-Dec-2017) a management buyout of its majority shareholder Pine Brook, a private investment firm focused on building businesses in the energy and financial services sectors. Amedeo's four year partnership with Pine Brook saw assets under management grow from USD1 billion to USD5 billion. During the period, it established Amedeo Air Four Plus (AA4P), a London Stock Exchange listed company with a market capitalisation of approximately GBP675 million. AA4P is a transparent, income generative and diversified investment company backed by UK institutional investors. Amedeo arranges acquisition and disposal of aircraft for AA4P and provides asset management services. [more - original PR]