27-Jul-2021 6:25 AM

Amedeo Air Four Plus books USD199m aircraft value impairment on A380s and Boeing 777-300ERs

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (aa4plus) reported (26-Jul-2021) it booked a USD199 million impairment charge on its fleet of aircraft for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2021. The company has six A380s, four A350s and two Boeing 777-300ERs. It noted values for the A380 have fallen heavily and "no arm's length secondary trade, either for sale or lease, has taken place for the A380 and the worldwide fleet remains 80% grounded" and the number of operators who have indicated they intend to return A380s to service is "small". Values for the 777-300ER "also suffered due to its size, its high engine overhaul costs and the perception that the modern fuel efficient twins, such as the 787 and A350, are the future". However, there is still a wide user base and a viable conversion programme has emerged. In comparison, the company's A350s have "suffered barely any reduction in base value". [more - original PR]

