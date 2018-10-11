Amadeus: Travellers 'looking for a consistent, transparent experience' across channels and devices

Amadeus IT Group associate director, global brand engagement Anna Kofoed stated (10-Oct-2018) travellers use a variety of channels and devices and are "looking for a consistent, transparent experience across all of them". As a result, the company is evolving its 'Amadeus Travel Platform' to aggregate all relevant content – including air, hotel, car, and insurance – from any source. These sources include traditional GDS using Electronic Data Interchange For Administration, Commerce and Transport (Edifact), the IATA New Distribution Capability (NDC), and APIs to be distributed via any channel or device, allowing comparisons and bookings to happen in a uniform and transparent way. [more - original PR]