Amadeus: Modernisation the top trend for US airports in 2017

Amadeus, via its official blog, outlined (19-Jul-2017) and commented on the top five trends for US airports in 2017:

Modernising America's airports: Improving and expanding capacity at existing terminals is a "high priority for all air travel players". The Trump administration "has placed infrastructure investment as one of its objectives";

Attaining necessary funding: Amadeus stated funding for better infrastructure "is still uncertain", and America's airports "must be patient";

Creating new revenue opportunities: Airports are identifying improved and new revenue sources, such as specialty dining and retail offerings. These are increasing passenger spending at many airports;

Enhancing the passenger experience: US airports that can introduce innovative passenger processing technologies allow them to optimise terminals and offer a "much needed, cost effective, and service responsive bridge for new air service";

Leading with innovation: The expanding 'Internet of Airport Things', "tops the agenda at many airport industry conferences today" stated Amadeus.