Amadeus: Time for travel players to stop the talk, and walk the walk on NDC

Amadeus IT Group VP - Amadeus NDC-X Gianni Pisanello, via the company's official blog, said (30-Aug-2018) it is "time for travel players to stop the talk, and walk the walk" when it comes to the IATA New Distribution Capability (NDC). Mr Pisanello said there are several major airlines and travel management players onbaord with NDC, including Qantas, American Airlines, American Express Global Business Travel, Travix, Flight Centre, and Carlson Wagonlit Travel. Mr Pisanello added that how the NDC standard is being deployed by the industry "is not yet fully mature, so we all need to learn how to seize the opportunity NDC offers together" and this is what Amadeus is doing with NDC-X. [more - original PR]