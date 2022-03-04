Become a CAPA Member
Amadeus suspends distribution of Aeroflot content, stops new commercial projects in Russia

Amadeus reported (03-Mar-2022) it has begun suspending the distribution of Aeroflot fares in its distribution systems and has stopped any new planned commercial projects in Russia. Amadeus will continue to evaluate its existing portfolio of work in Russia, as it works to assess and evaluate the potential impact of international sanctions imposed on Russia and any counter-measures by Russia.

