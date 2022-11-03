Amadeus: Study projections show corporate travel spending to exceed pre-COVID levels by 2024

Amadeus commercial director resellers and corporations Ingrid Picard, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (03-Nov-2022) the future is "really bright" for travel. Ms Picard said recent study projections revealed corporate travel spending increased by 21% in 2021 and is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels by 2024. Ms Picard also said the future will feature a mix of face-to-face and virtual meetings, adding: "We need to travel to have in-person meetings".