Amadeus: Social media and super apps are changing travel

Amadeus EVP for online travel and managing director for Asia Pacific Mieke De Schepper EVP, via the company's official blog, reported (15-Jan-2020) social media is "at the centre of changing travel trends", and the rise of mobile devices has "also led travellers to juggle with many apps for airlines, travel agencies and hotels that provide a rich source of travel content". As a result 'super apps' intended to offer a one-stop-shop for travelers to book, make changes, upgrade, get an itinerary, claim expenses, connect to social media, shop, order food or taxis and more activities are being developed. [more - original PR]