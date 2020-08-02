Amadeus 'severely' impacted by travel shutdowns in 1H2020

Amadeus stated (31-Jul-2020) its financial performance in 1H2020 was "severely" impacted by the COVID-19 travel shutdown. Details include:

Revenue decreased 54.7% year-on-year and adjusted profit declined 113.4% to a loss of EUR89.2 million;

Travel agency bookings decreased 78.6% to 65.9 million;

Passengers boarded decreased 56.2% to 415.2 million;

President and CEO Luis Maroto said the company is "taking measures to improve the way we operate, the way we serve our customers, to foster innovation and most importantly, to protect our business". Measures include "efficiency adjustments and also an organizational evolution".

Mr Maroto commented: "The large scale lockdowns across regions had a severe impact on travel, flight scheduling, on air bookings (further worsened by cancellations), and passengers boarding aircraft". He added: "Since late May, we have begun to see an increasing number of flights being scheduled, and air traffic and bookings have been responding. However, the situation remains highly uncertain".