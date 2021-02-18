Amadeus outlines trends to help operators prepare for recovery and growth in changed sector

Amadeus head of customer & traveler solutions – retail Americas Jose Raul Rodas, via the company's official blog, reported (17-Feb-2021) that as the northern hemisphere travel and tour season starts to get underway, the industry can expect to see travellers resume shopping for tours as a way to get the most out of their first trips in the COVID-19 era. While people are more eager to travel, factors such as health awareness, government regulations and attitude shifts are anticipated to drive a new kind of tour experience. Mr Rodas outlined a number of new tourism trends for operators to consider, including:

Nomadic families and bleisure 2.0: With increasing numbers of remote workers and employees relocating, tour operators can craft packages for these medium to long-term travellers in the bleisure (leisure and business) market;

Sustainable travel: There has been a resurgence of concerned citizens who will demand more responsible travel policies and re-evaluate their own footprint as they travel;

Small groups will get smaller and even more private: With health and safety still a priority, small social bubbles will emerge, and tour operators will need to adjust their packages and prices to introduce unique, authentic experiences that accommodate smaller groups' needs and demands;

Digital portal: Tour operators need to have a single entry point to access content ranging from airlines, hotels, car rental companies to build tailor made packages. Similarly, they will need capacity to send intelligent alerts and notifications to travellers that maximise their time and enhance their trip experience. [more - original PR]