11-Mar-2019 7:35 AM

Amadeus outlines five key travel industry trends in 'The Future of Retail' white paper

Amadeus released (08-Mar-2019) its 'The Future of Retail' white paper, outlining the top five travel industry trends, as follows:

  • Personalisation: The travel industry is entering a new era of travel personalisation that will benefit both the agent and consumer. Embracing customer data and predictive analytics is critical to offering personalised travel experiences;
  • Mobile and payments: The explosion of mobile services in Asia will deliver new innovations in mobile and payments, particularly in user experience and user interface. For a mobile-ﬁrst generation, instant messenger-style interfaces will become a more popular way of booking travel;
  • Rich Travel Content: Travel content will rise with the implementation of 5G and 6G high speed networks. Content management and integration with non-travel related content such as concerts and museum tickets, as well as value add services such as LiveChat and free WiFi, will be the success factors for future travel agents;
  • Voice: Typing, swiping and other forms of interaction are all just intermediate steps as travellers are unable to efficiently talk to a machine. Voice recognition and assistance technology will transform how travel agents interact with travellers, such as the use of digital assistants to search flight details or book a hotel room at the last minute;
  • Internet of Things (IoT): IoT technology will help connect the customer with travel consultants at every stage of the travel process and could allow for a "universal travel pass" that can handle multiple currencies and bookings. [more - original PR]

