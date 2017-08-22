Amadeus: 40% of all personal luxury sales driven by travel

Amadeus reported (21-Aug-2017) travellers fuel 40% of all personal luxury sales, a market valued at more than EUR1 trillion. According to Amadeus:
- Russian and Chinese travellers are the highest spenders on luxury goods while abroad, with 70% of Russian and 50% of Chinese making luxury purchases;
- 64% of the world's outbound luxury trips are to Europe and the US;
- The cities with the highest expenditures as a percentage of travel budget are Seoul (58.8%), London (46.7%), Tokyo (43%), Dubai (31%) and New York (24.7%);
- 31% of business travellers combined luxury and leisure travel with business travel. [more - original PR]