Amadeus: Coronavirus has 'thrown traditional buy and build and partner rules out the window'

Amadeus senior VP airlines R&D Americas Gaelle Bristie, via the company's official blog, commented (20-Jan-2021) that the coronavirus pandemic "has somewhat thrown traditional buy and build and partner rules out the window". According to Bristie, Amadeus has "emphasised the need for collaboration to rethink travel even better than it was before" during the crisis and has continued its approach to work with the "close collaboration of all travel players in the industry". [more - original PR]