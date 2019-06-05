Amadeus completes acquisition of ICM Airport Technics

Amadeus completed (04-Jun-2019) the acquisition of ICM Group Holdings Limited, the ultimate head office of ICM Airport Technics (ICM). ICM is based in based in Sydney (Australia) and provides passenger automation and self-service bag drop solutions for airports and airlines. The company will complement Amadeus' offering for airport operations. Through the acquisition, Amadeus is now able to design, configure, implement, operate and support all airport systems needed to manage passengers and their baggage from end-to-end. The addition of ICM's portfolio of solutions strengthens Amadeus' ability to "re-imagine" check-in, boarding and security in ways that significantly enhance the traveler experience, improve efficiency of operations and reduce costs. ICM will retain a local presence close to its customers via offices in both Sydney and Melbourne. Richard Dinkelmann, CEO of ICM, will now report directly to Amadeus head of airport IT Bruno Spada. [more - original PR]