Amadeus board approves EUR1bn share buy back programme

Amadeus IT Group board of directors agreed (14-Dec-2017) to a EUR1 billion share buy back programme authorisation, which will allow for the purchase of up to 25 million shares, representing 5.69% of the share capital of the company. The programme will reduce the share capital of the company through the redemption of shares. It will be executed in two tranches, subject to shareholder agreement. Details include:

Tranch 1: Up to EUR500 million (non-cancellable), 15 months term (from 01-Jan-2018 to 31-Mar-2019), with a compulsory minimum purchase period of nine months;

Tranch 2: Up to EUR500 million (cancellable if the circumstances so required, at company's discretion), 12 months term (from 01-Apr-2019 to 31-Mar-2020).

The maximum execution period of the programme will be 27 months, without considering potential suspension periods. The shares will be purchased at the market price. [more - original PR]