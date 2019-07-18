Amadeus: Asia and Europe prefer alternative methods of paying for travel

Amadeus and PPRO commissioned (17-Jul-2019) 'The Travel Payments Guild', a report charting the rise of alternative payment methods for travel. According to the analysis, Asia leads the way in alternative payments, accounting for 58% of the region's spend, followed by Europe where alternative payments represent 53% of spend. In North America, cards remain the most popular form of payment, representing 58% of all e-commerce spend, which fell from 62% in 12 months. Amadeus MD payments Bart Tompkins said the report "highlights how quickly the payments landscape is changing and the increasing complexity facing travel merchants", who need to test alternative methods of payments to meet the "evolving needs of travellers". [more - original PR]