OACIS and Amadeus launch 'pop up' check-in service with Virgin Australia as first airline customer

OACIS partnered (19-Sep-2017) Amadeus to introduce world's first 'pop up' check-in service with Virgin Australia as the first airline customer. The service uses Amadeus' Airport Common Use Service (ACUS) cloud technology to set up a full check in facility complete with bag drop at any location off airport including cruise terminal, hotel, train station, or a major conference or event. OACIS then securely transports the luggage to the airport and injects them directly into the airport baggage system. As previously reported by CAPA, Virgin Australia was the first airline to adopt the service and has already piloted it at the Sydney Overseas Passenger Terminal. Amadeus head of airport it sales, Asia Pacific Sarah Samuel stated: "Through this partnership, airlines are no longer restricted in the way they manage passenger flow…they can be agile in their service offerings, avoid queues and congestion, and create a better traveller experience. In the future, they may be able to do away with the airport check-in desk all together, opening up that space for other revenue opportunities". OACIS plans to expand the service throughout Australia and New Zealand within the next 12-18 months. [more - original PR]