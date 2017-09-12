Amadeus: Airlines need to utilise digital realm to build an emotional connection with travellers

Amadeus executive VP and head of its Americas airline business Elena Avila, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (11-Sep-2017) data shows that competitive price remains the most significant component when selecting airline flights but convenience of flight schedules, departure airports and destination choice are also important aspects of the selection process. However, empowering travellers to decide how much they are willing to pay can only benefit airlines and digital channels allow this to be delivered quickly and easily. "Airlines need to utilise digital realm to build an emotional connection with traveller", she said.