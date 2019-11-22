Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Nov-2019 7:44 AM

Amadeus: 45% of travellers use mobile first when searching for leisure travel

Amadeus consultancy and business development manager (for Amadeus One Inventory), travel channels Pablo Pisa reported (21-Nov-2019) the company's research found 45% of travellers say their mobile is the first place they go to when searching for leisure travel. In addition, 41% use their smartphones to book their destination services and 44% of leisure travellers plan and book their holidays at the last minute. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More