22-Nov-2019 7:44 AM
Amadeus: 45% of travellers use mobile first when searching for leisure travel
Amadeus consultancy and business development manager (for Amadeus One Inventory), travel channels Pablo Pisa reported (21-Nov-2019) the company's research found 45% of travellers say their mobile is the first place they go to when searching for leisure travel. In addition, 41% use their smartphones to book their destination services and 44% of leisure travellers plan and book their holidays at the last minute. [more - original PR]