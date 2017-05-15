ALTA: 'we stand firm that we are on track to once again double the number of passengers'

ALTA stated (12-May-2017) Latin American and Caribbean carriers handled 263 million passengers, operated over two million services, increased their fleet to over 2000 aircraft and launched 60 new routes in 2016. The aviation industry contributes with USD150 billion to the region's economy, creating over 4.9 million jobs. ALTA executive director Eduardo Iglesias stated: "Despite the challenging economic environment in the region in 2015 and part of 2016, we stand firm in estimating that we are on track to once again double the number of passengers and aircraft over the next 10 to 15 years. This expansion requires a proactive role from all stakeholders, including governments, regulators, and airports if we all want to create more jobs, further economic development and opportunities for all". [more - original PR]