ALTA urges governments to understand the benefits of aviation

ALTA executive director Eduardo Iglesias emphasised (May-2017) the "urgent" need for governments in Latin America and the Caribbean to understand the benefits of aviation and the importance of lowering user fees and airport charges. He noted the region is "highly dependent" on tourist traffic, however "several governments are targeting the aviation industry as a way to balance their budget deficits through incremental taxation". ALTA further warned Caribbean countries are already becoming too expensive in terms of taxes and charges, placing the viability of the governments' main revenue stream at risk. [more - original PR]